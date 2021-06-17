Deadly Germantown police shooting ruled legally justified

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three Germantown police officers who shot and killed an armed man while responding to a domestic violence call acted in legal justification, according to the Shelby County district attorney.

The incident happened May 17, 2020 at a residence on Corsica Drive. A woman called 911, saying her husband had assaulted her and fired a shot in their backyard.

When officers arrived, they got no answer at the front door of the home but heard commotion and a woman screaming toward the back of the house. As they went toward the backyard, they saw homeowner Bryan Cooper with a rifle and handgun in his front pocket.

The district attorney’s office says the officers identified themselves and ordered Cooper to drop the weapon and put his hands up, but Cooper did not comply. He began to raise his weapon, and that’s when the officers fired simultaneously, striking him 12 times.

Cooper was pronounced dead at the scene. Cooper had a .223 M04 rifle, .308-caliber ARR-style rifle, two handguns, and a bag with multiple rounds of ammunition. The district attorney’s office says he had amphetamine in his system and a blood-alcohol content of .211.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) was asked to handle the investigation of the case. TBI’s report was reviewed by the Officer Involved Death Review Team, which includes Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich and five senior attorneys.

