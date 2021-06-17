Emergency crews responding to multi-vehicle crash near Memphis airport

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Emergency crews are responding to a multi-vehicle crash at a major intersection near Memphis International Airport.

According to responding officers, five vehicles were involved in a crash at Shelby Drive and Airways Boulevard around 10:20 a.m. Thursday morning.

Officials say one person is in the hospital in critical condition.

We are working to find out how traffic is being impacted.

Officers are on the scene of a crash at Shelby Dr. and Airways. Five vehicles were involved. One person was xported to ROH in critical condition. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 17, 2021

