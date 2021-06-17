Advertise with WMC
Emergency crews responding to multi-vehicle crash near Memphis airport

Police looking for driver who hit trailer then fled scene
By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Emergency crews are responding to a multi-vehicle crash at a major intersection near Memphis International Airport.

According to responding officers, five vehicles were involved in a crash at Shelby Drive and Airways Boulevard around 10:20 a.m. Thursday morning.

Officials say one person is in the hospital in critical condition.

We are working to find out how traffic is being impacted.

