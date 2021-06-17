Humidity on the rise with increasing shower chances this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A bit more humid today, but expected to remain dry for now. Shower chances increase late this weekend and into next week.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny and hot with highs in the low 90s. Expect a southwest wind at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with lows in the low 70s. Winds will be light.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, hot and muggy with afternoon highs in the low 90s and overnight lows in the lower 70s.

THIS WEEKEND: The sky will become mostly cloudy. It will be more humid with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. There is a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm both days, but the higher is on Sunday (first official day of Summer).

NEXT WEEK: A cold front will move through Monday with scattered showers or storms and highs in the mid 80s. Dry and less humid air returns behind the front Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 80s and lows in the 60s.

TROPICS: A tropical or subtropical depression is likely to form tonight or early Friday.

Erin Thomas - WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist

