Juneteenth Celebrations 2021: Where to celebrate in the Mid-South

By Arianna Poindexter
Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Mid-South has several events lined up to commemorate Juneteenth -- the day the last of enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas learned they were free two years after the emancipation proclamation.

The 2021 celebrations will feature an array of events, festivals and exhibits.

“A lot of times when we think about Juneteenth -- freedom’s oldest known celebration for the ending of slavery, but a lot of times we’re still living in slavery in our minds, right?” said Telisa Franklin, President of Memphis Juneteenth Festival.

This is the 28th year for the annual Memphis Juneteenth Festival, however it’s the first time the event will be held at Health Sciences Park -- the former resting place of Confederate General Nathan Bedford Forrest.

“Just the healing and the renewal that Memphians and a Bluff City will actually start to feel when they pull on the spot of ground. When they drive up and down Union or Madison, there will be no longer the stigma or the negativity of what most people thought of this park,” Franklin said.

For the first time the Juneteenth Shop Black Festival will take place in person.

“This past year I’ve had to pivot and do a lot of things virtually, but there’s nothing like seeing smiles on people’s faces, being able to embrace once another, but also socially distance at the same time,” said Cynthia Daniels, founder of Juneteenth Shop Black Festival.

This year’s event will be held at Fourth Bluff Park and will feature more than 50 black owned vendors, entertainment, and a variety of cuisines from different food trucks.

“It’s important that we recognize this that people are becoming more aware, and companies are even recognizing it and giving their employees days off so no it’s an opportunity for everyone to get out and support a local Juneteenth event and really make an impact in the city,” Daniels said.

See below for a list of events happening in and around the Bluff City:

Memphis

  • 28th Annual Memphis Juneteenth Festival
  • Juneteenth Shop Black Festival
  • NCRM Juneteenth BLK Freedom Virtual Celebration
  • Slave Haven Museum Celebration

Mississippi

  • Juneteenth Concert in Tunica

For additional information on Juneteenth events in Memphis, click here.

