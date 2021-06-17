Advertise with WMC
Muggy air is back and rain chances return by late weekend

By Spencer Denton
Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mostly Sunny and hot again today with highs in the low 90s. Expect a southwest wind at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with lows in the low 70s. Winds will be light.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, hot and muggy with afternoon highs in the low 90s and overnight lows in the lower 70s. THIS

WEEKEND: The sky will become mostly cloudy. It will be more humid with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. There is a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm both days, but the higher is on Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: A cold front will move through Monday with scattered showers or storms and highs in the mid 80s. Dry and less humid air returns behind the front Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 80s and lows in the 60s.

Spencer Denton

WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

