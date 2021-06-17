Advertise with WMC
New Irish dance production comes to the Orpheum

Orpheum Memphis
Orpheum Memphis(WMC)
By Tucker Robbins
Updated: 49 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new musical, Celtic Throne-The Royal Journey of Irish Dance, will be at the Orpheum Theatre on Thursday, June 24.

Celtic Throne is a new musical directed by Brian Byrne that features music from Golden Globe-nominated composer.

The musical will explore the the origins of Irish step dance as a group of people migrate from the ancient Near East to the United States.

“Celtic Throne combines Byrne’s powerful, cinematic musical score with hard- and soft-shoe Irish dancing, all set against epic imagery of Ireland, the Scottish Highlands, scenes from the British Empire and traditional America. This show is a stonking celebration of the British Isles and the United States. It is guaranteed to leave audiences thrilled and inspired,” said co-director Brad Macdonald. “Bring the entire family for an unforgettable experience!”

