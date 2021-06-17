Shelby County Health Department reports 78 new COVID-19 cases

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Health Department reported 78 new cases and no new deaths Thursday morning. Daily case reports have decreased in recent weeks with the health department reporting more days with less than 100 new cases.

This is the highest number of reported cases in recent weeks.

SCHD says the weekly rolling average of COVID-19 cases in Shelby County is at 47 as of Thursday.

There are currently 357 active cases in the county. The active case count has remained below 1,000 since Friday, May 28 and has continued to drop each day.

Shelby County has had 99,466 cases and 1,682 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Here is the @ShelbyTNHealth #COVID19 update for Thursday, June 17, 2021.

For more information, please visit https://t.co/SdCYWifQyh for access to the COVID-19 Data page. pic.twitter.com/4nJ4NBGZtk — Shelby County Health (@ShelbyTNHealth) June 17, 2021

A total of 664,882 vaccines have been administered with 377,626 people now fully vaccinated. The county’s goal is 700,000 to reach herd immunity.

The health department reported another drop in test positivity rate last week. The most recent data for the week ending June 6 shows a 3.7 percent test positivity rate -- down from seven percent a month earlier and the previous week at 4.5 percent. It peaked at 17.9 percent in the first few days of the year.

Directive 22 went into effect this past weekend and drops all mask restrictions for both vaccinated and unvaccinated residents. Businesses and restaurants are still able to require customers to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status.

The Shelby County Health Department confirmed 10 new cases of the COVID-19 Delta variant as of Sunday June 13.

The Health Department has also identified 14 more probable cases through contact tracing. These individuals have no history of traveling outside of the United States, but have been associated with those who have tested positive for the the Delta variant.

The Memphis-Shelby County Task force will be holding a press conference at noon Thursday and will streamed on WMC Action News 5.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.