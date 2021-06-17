Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Mid-South alderman indicted in Mississippi fondling case

Brighton Alderman David Boone indicted for fondling
Brighton Alderman David Boone indicted for fondling(Town of Brighton website)
By Shyra Sherfield
Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - A Tipton County man who is also an alderman for the town of Brighton is facing an indictment in connection to a fondling case in DeSoto County, Mississippi.

According to DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department, David Boone is charged with two counts of fondling.

Investigators say Boone was indicted Wednesday and is set to be taken into custody regarding the indictment.

“This should serve as a strong warning to anyone who thinks they can come to DeSoto County, commit a crime and not get caught,” said Major Ray Henley with DCSD.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family indicted
Family of 8 indicted in starvation death of 14-year-old boy
Bartlett family indicted
Investigation underway after death of 14-year-old boy in Bartlett home
Officers kill man with no active warrants at wrong house
Vehicle connected to Bass Pro Shop semi-truck theft
Nearly 2 dozen guns reported stolen from Bass Pro semi-trailer
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
AMBER Alert: Search continues for missing 5-year-old out of Hawkins Co.

Latest News

Memphis Flyer Editor-in-Chief Jesse Davis joined Andrew Douglas at the WMC Digital Desk
Inside Memphis Flyer with Editor-in-chief Jesse Davis: Checking in with DACA recipients, calls for a 3rd bridge and more
Tropical Outlook from the National Hurricane Center as of 10 AM CDT Thursday
A tropical or subtropical depression is likely to form tonight or early Friday
Scene of multi-vehicle crash at Shelby Dr. and Airways Blvd
Emergency crews responding to multi-vehicle crash near Memphis airport
COVID-19 Vaccination Update June 17
Shelby County Health Department reports 78 new COVID-19 cases