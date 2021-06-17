Mid-South alderman indicted in Mississippi fondling case

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - A Tipton County man who is also an alderman for the town of Brighton is facing an indictment in connection to a fondling case in DeSoto County, Mississippi.

According to DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department, David Boone is charged with two counts of fondling.

Investigators say Boone was indicted Wednesday and is set to be taken into custody regarding the indictment.

“This should serve as a strong warning to anyone who thinks they can come to DeSoto County, commit a crime and not get caught,” said Major Ray Henley with DCSD.

