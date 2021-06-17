Advertise with WMC
A tropical or subtropical depression is likely to form tonight or early Friday.

Tropical Outlook from the National Hurricane Center as of 10 AM CDT Thursday
By Erin Thomas
Published: Jun. 13, 2021 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A broad area of low pressure over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico is continuing to produce widespread but disorganized cloudiness, showers, and thunderstorms.

This system is expected to move northward, and a tropical or subtropical depression is likely to form over the west-central Gulf of Mexico tonight or early Friday.

Regardless of development, heavy rainfall will continue over portions of Central America and southern Mexico during the next few days.

Heavy rains should also begin to affect portions of the northern Gulf Coast on Friday.

This could potentially be the third named storm of the 2021 hurricane season, if it were to reach Tropical Storm status.

The names for the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season
An Air Force Reserve Unit reconnaissance aircraft is scheduled to investigate the disturbance this afternoon.

For now, stay tuned to the forecast and watch for updates as NOAA predicts above-normal 2021 Atlantic hurricane season.

