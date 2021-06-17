UTHSC receives $1.5M grant for sexual assault nurse examiner training

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The University of Tennessee Health Science Center (UTHSC) received a $1.5 million grant to expand its sexual assault training program for nurses.

The three-year grant will allow more training for nurses to address survivors’ needs and provide trauma-informed care.

There are only five nurses with this training certification in the 21 counties across West Tennessee. Four of those nurses are in Shelby County.

Starting next month, a recruitment plan will start to find 61 registered nurses or advanced practice registered nurses to participate. The hope is to find nurses that are in rural and underserved areas.

