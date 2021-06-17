Woman in critical condition after shooting at Cordova apartment complex

CORDOVA, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is in critical condition following a shooting in Cordova Wednesday night.

The shooting happened at an apartment complex on Glen Arbor Circle. Memphis police say the victim was transported to Regional One Hospital for treatment.

No suspect information has been given.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Officers are on the scene of a shooting at 536 Glen Arbor Cir. One female has been shot and transported to ROH in critical condition. No suspect information is available at this point. Anyone with information concerning this shooting is urged to call Crime Stoppers, 901-528-CASH. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 17, 2021

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.