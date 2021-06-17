Woman in critical condition after shooting at Cordova apartment complex
CORDOVA, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is in critical condition following a shooting in Cordova Wednesday night.
The shooting happened at an apartment complex on Glen Arbor Circle. Memphis police say the victim was transported to Regional One Hospital for treatment.
No suspect information has been given.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
