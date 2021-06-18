1 in critical condition after shooting near Berclair

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is fighting to survive his injuries after a late-night shooting in Memphis on Thursday.

Officers arrived at the scene of the shooting on Maria Street near Tutwiler and Graham around 11 p.m.

Police tell us one man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No suspect information is known at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901 528 CASH.

Officers are on the scene of a shooting at 1068 Maria Street. One male has been transported to ROH in critical condition. This investigation is ongoing. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 18, 2021

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.