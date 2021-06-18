Advertise with WMC
1 in critical condition after shooting near Berclair

By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Updated: 32 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is fighting to survive his injuries after a late-night shooting in Memphis on Thursday.

Officers arrived at the scene of the shooting on Maria Street near Tutwiler and Graham around 11 p.m.

Police tell us one man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No suspect information is known at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901 528 CASH.

