901 FC loses starting goalkeeper to achilles injury

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Amid all the hoopla of Memphis 901 FC’s victory in its home opener Wednesday night against Atlanta United 2, a big injury could cloud the team’s hopes for the rest of the season and the player’s for the future.

Goalkeeper John Berner goes down late in the second half with a ruptured achilles tendon. He will be out indefinitely.

Berner is scheduled for surgery Friday.

He’d played every minute of every game in goal this season, posting two clean sheets. Berner currently ranks third in the United Soccer League Championship with 27 saves. Because the club had used all five subs prior to the injury, Defender Mark Segbers had to fill in in goal.

Segbers actually made a pair of saves in stoppage time to preserve the 1-Nil victory.

The goal for the Boys in Blue coming off the head of Skylar Thomas from Laurent Kissiedou’s Corner Kick in the 75th minute.

MLS Loanee Brady Scott will star in goal Saturday night when 901 FC hosts OKC Energy. First touch is at 7:30 p.m. at AutoZone Park.

