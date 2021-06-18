Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

901 FC loses starting goalkeeper to achilles injury

901 FC Goalkeeper John Berner injured
901 FC Goalkeeper John Berner injured(WMC)
By Jarvis Greer
Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Amid all the hoopla of Memphis 901 FC’s victory in its home opener Wednesday night against Atlanta United 2, a big injury could cloud the team’s hopes for the rest of the season and the player’s for the future.  

Goalkeeper John Berner goes down late in the second half with a ruptured achilles tendon. He will be out indefinitely. 

Berner is scheduled for surgery Friday.

He’d played every minute of every game in goal this season, posting two clean sheets. Berner currently ranks third in the United Soccer League Championship with 27 saves. Because the club had used all five subs prior to the injury, Defender Mark Segbers had to fill in in goal. 

Segbers actually made a pair of saves in stoppage time to preserve the 1-Nil victory.

The goal for the Boys in Blue coming off the head of Skylar Thomas from Laurent Kissiedou’s Corner Kick in the 75th minute. 

MLS Loanee Brady Scott will star in goal Saturday night when 901 FC hosts OKC Energy. First touch is at 7:30 p.m. at AutoZone Park.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of multi-vehicle crash at Shelby Dr. and Airways Blvd
Emergency crews responding to multi-vehicle crash near Memphis airport
Family indicted
Family of 8 indicted in starvation death of 14-year-old boy
Brighton Alderman David Boone indicted for fondling
Mid-South alderman indicted in Mississippi fondling case
Anthony Saulsberry
Affidavit: Victims ‘play dead’ after suspects fires several shots during robbery
23 guns stolen from trailer parked outside bass pro shop
23 guns stolen from trailer at the Bass Pro Shop

Latest News

Memphian Rochelle Stevens won a gold medal during the Atlanta games in 1996.
Rochelle Stevens starts new track and field event
901 FC vs Atlanta United 2
901 FC beats Atlanta United 2 in season opener at AutoZone Park
901 FC home opener
901 FC home opener
901 FC home opener
901 FC home opener