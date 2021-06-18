Arkansas Highway Commission says traffic flow is ‘much-improved’ on I-40

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Arkansas transportation officials have a positive update on how the measures they took to relieve traffic jams on I-40 are going.

The I-40 bridge has been closed for more than a month at this point. Smoother commutes now but just one week ago, traffic was backed up all the way to Marion, Arkansas due to a crash as the Arkansas Department of Transportation just made those changes.

”We’re seeing much-improved traffic flow this week. We are cautiously optimistic that understanding the busiest travel days are Wednesdays and Thursdays but we feel these changes that have been made will continue to make an impact,” said a state transportation official.

The I-40 bridge isn’t expected to reopen until August.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.