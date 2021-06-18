Advertise with WMC
Best Life: Ways to women can prevent knee pain

By Ivanhoe Broadcast News
Updated: 7 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – Each year, about 10 million women see their doctors for knee pain. The discomfort can be debilitating but are there ways to stop knee pain before it starts?

Good knees are essential to helping you get around. But injuries, arthritis and aging can all cause problems, especially for women. They’re up to eight times more likely than men to suffer from knee pain.

“More than 60 percent of knee replacements are done in women,” David P. Fowler, MD, a general orthopedist at UPMC East, told Ivanhoe.

One reason might be hormones. Elevated estrogen levels can cause ligaments to relax, which increases the risk of an injury. Another possible cause is a woman’s build.

“As women mature the pelvis gets a little wider, changes the pull of the knee cap.” State David P. Fowler, MD.

So how can you prevent knee pain before it starts? First, maintain a healthy weight. For every pound of weight you gain, your knees take on four more pounds of force. Also, strengthen your muscles, especially the hamstrings in the back of your legs.

Many women rely on the front of their legs to do all the work, which can lead to injuries. Supportive footwear is also important. Wear comfortable shoes that promote proper alignment. It’s a good idea to get professionally fitted if you can. And lastly, listen to your body. If your knees hurt or ache, try resting and icing them until the discomfort subsides.

One study of women ages 50 and older, published in arthritis and rheumatism, found that nearly two-thirds had some type of knee pain during the 12 year study period.

Contributor(s) to this news report include: Julie Marks, Producer; Robert Walko, Videographer; Robert Walko, Editor.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

