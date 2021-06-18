Bluff City Balloon Jamboree takes flight this weekend
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This weekend is the inaugural Bluff City Balloon Jamboree.
On Saturday and Sunday, you can go to Collierville to have some Father’s Day weekend fun.
Food from a variety of food trucks and other vendors will be available, including carnival rides and shopping at the art marketplace with displays from Mid-South artists and businesses.
There will be a morning and an evening balloon launch.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children.
The Town of Collierville is also making some changes to traffic ahead of the event.
Officials say a portion of Maynard Way between Poplar and Old Byhalia will be closed starting Friday at 3 p.m. and will reopen Monday at 10 a.m.
Drivers are asked to take an alternate route while out and about this weekend.
