Bluff City Balloon Jamboree takes flight this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This weekend is the inaugural Bluff City Balloon Jamboree.

On Saturday and Sunday, you can go to Collierville to have some Father’s Day weekend fun.

Food from a variety of food trucks and other vendors will be available, including carnival rides and shopping at the art marketplace with displays from Mid-South artists and businesses.

There will be a morning and an evening balloon launch.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children.

The Town of Collierville is also making some changes to traffic ahead of the event.

Officials say a portion of Maynard Way between Poplar and Old Byhalia will be closed starting Friday at 3 p.m. and will reopen Monday at 10 a.m.

Drivers are asked to take an alternate route while out and about this weekend.

