Brighton alderman accused of inappropriate behavior with child

BRIGHTON, Tenn. (WMC) - A Brighton town alderman, who taught at White Station High in Memphis, is accused of fondling a child under the age of 16, according to investigators.

David Boone was indicted by a grand jury this month, even though the incident allegedly happened last year.

Boone, wearing a black hoodie, never turned around as he was escorted into the Desoto County Detention Center, accused of two counts of fondling a minor.

“That’s crazy, you live right across the street from someone. You don’t know what they are doing,” said one of Boone’s Brighton neighbors.

Boone, a Brighton alderman, was elected last year in November. Residents like Ken Bedore, weren’t sure what to think.

“Shocked enough to know the politics in this place, I’d going crazy. I don’t understand it and really don’t know what went on,” said Bedore.

The Brighton mayor referred comments about Boone to the city attorney who had no comment.

Southaven police say in August 2020, officers took a report of a sexual assault of a juvenile. Investigators said Boone was developed as a suspect. After an investigation he was indicted by a grand jury.

Boone taught theater at White Station High. His Tennessee alderman page shows he has a masters in education and a doctorate in pastoral counseling and is working on a doctorate in ministry. Boone has also coached track football and cross country.

He is also a winner of the Belz-Lipman Award for Excellence in Holocaust Education.

Shelby County Schools (SCS) in a statement said Boone had been on unpaid administrative leave since October of last year, pending the disposition of an investigation managed by an external agency. SCS did not say what that investigation involved.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.