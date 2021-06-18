City of Bartlett allows resident to keep rainbow display celebrating Pride Month

BARTLETT, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Bartlett is allowing a rainbow display celebrating Pride Month to stay in a resident’s front yard.

The city’s code enforcement previously said it had to come down.

Nick Tombs is known in his neighborhood for having head-turning inflatables and decorations in his yard all year round, especially during holidays.

“On occasion, we’ll put up a 33-foot inflatable movie screen, and we’ll do movies outside for the neighbors,” he said.

This June he put a rainbow arch and rainbow flags in his yard to celebrate Pride Month.

He says most passers-by like the decorations.

“We just have a lot of positives, and you know, one negative,” he said.

Toombs says with the Pride display he received citations from code enforcement. He says they called the decor political signs, and the ordinances being cited were aimed at commercial properties.

“I don’t see any difference in what I put up and an inflatable Santa Claus and a plastic snowman,” said Toombs.

Toombs took to social media, where he posted about the citations. He invited folks to come by and take pictures with his decked-out yard before it was all taken down. His post received hundreds of shares.

“I didn’t anticipate that it would get as much traction as it really did,” he said.

Friday, Toombs said he received a message from the head of Code Enforcement, Bartlett Alderman Kevin Quinn.

“He finally did today, send a message in himself. And it was just, we’ve decided not to, pursue charges,” he said, paraphrasing the message he recieve.

Quinn also took to Facebook saying he plans to propose that the city pass an ordinance allowing inflatables in Bartlett since he feels it is currently a gray area.

WMC Action News 5 has reached out to the City of Bartlett for comment. We are waiting to hear back.

