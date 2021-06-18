Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Father of Summer Wells believes 5-year-old was kidnapped

Don Wells released a written statement to CBS Affiliate WJHL, saying he believes his daughter was kidnapped.
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill road, officials said.(TBI)
By William Puckett
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The father of missing 5-year-old Summer Wells, who is at the center of an AMBER Alert, said in a statement that he believes his little girl may have been kidnapped.

LIVE: AMBER Alert Update

WATCH: Second day of searching for Summer Wells has come to an end. WVLT's Will Puckett gives the latest as the child's father speaks out for the first time.

Posted by WVLT on Thursday, June 17, 2021

“She would never leave our hill. I think that someone snuck up on her and grabbed her. I don’t think she’s in the area because the dog goes down to the road and that’s the end of the trail, but I don’t know that for a fact. The way that she just disappeared, she would never do that,” Wells said in a written statement for CBS Affiliate WJHL.

In a news conference Thursday afternoon, officials said more than 19 agencies were assisting in the search for the 5-year-old who went missing Tuesday night.

In the same news conference officials said they did not need the public’s help searching, but did ask neighbors to check trail cameras, sheds, and barns for any sign of the little girl.

The written letter given to WJHL is the first time the family has issued any sort of statement or interview to the media.

TBI issued a state-wide Amber Alert for Wells and ask anyone with information to call 1-800-TBI-FIND or call 911.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family indicted
Family of 8 indicted in starvation death of 14-year-old boy
Scene of multi-vehicle crash at Shelby Dr. and Airways Blvd
Emergency crews responding to multi-vehicle crash near Memphis airport
Brighton Alderman David Boone indicted for fondling
Mid-South alderman indicted in Mississippi fondling case
Woman battling brain cancer weds high school sweetheart in Memphis
Woman battling brain cancer weds high school sweetheart in Memphis
Agents picked up Thompson in connection with selling synthetic fentanyl.
Olive Branch man arrested for selling fentanyl; given $150k bond

Latest News

Jason Edgar charged with sexual exploitation
Shelby County man charged with sexual exploitation
Ever wonder how much time you could spend inside a Waffle House? (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
Man tells syrupy tale of fantasy football ‘punishment’ at Miss. Waffle House
10 AM CDT - June 18, 2021
Potential tropical cyclone to dump heavy rain on parts of Gulf Coast
Lemoyne-Owen College alumni to host first-ever Juneteenth celebration
Bluff City Balloon Jamboree takes flight this weekend