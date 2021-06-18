Advertise with WMC
First Lady coming to Mississippi, Tennessee next week

U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden (Phil Noble/Pool Photo via AP)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Updated: 50 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - First Lady Jill Biden will travel to Mississippi and Tennessee next week in an effort to get more people vaccinated against COVID-19.

Biden will visit vaccine sites in Jackson, Mississippi and Nashville, Tennessee Tuesday, June 22.

“These trips are part of the Administration’s nation-wide tour to reach millions of Americans who still need protection against the virus, highlight the ease of getting vaccinated, and mobilize grassroots vaccine education and outreach efforts,” the White House said in a release Friday.

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff made a similar trip to Memphis last week.

Mississippi ranks last in the nation with a vaccination rate of 35.4% -- nearly 2% lower than 49th-ranked Louisiana.

More than a dozen states have already surpassed a 60% vaccination rate.

