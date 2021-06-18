Green Dot Schools offer Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s summer break for students and one school district is taking advantage of the time to help vaccinate students and their families.

Friday Green Dot Schools began offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Bluff City High School.

Jocquell Rodgers, Director of Community Engagement for Green Dot Schools, says they received 450 doses, and the goal is to vaccinate 225 people with the first and second dose.

100 people have already signed up. Rodgers says families with children age 12 and up are mainly the ones taking advantage of this.

“We have more of our middle school students who are currently signed up. I am getting more high school students, Fairley High school’s football team is suppose to be coming tomorrow,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers says getting students vaccinated will help when school is back in session this August because they plan to fully return to in-person learning.

David Sweat, Shelby County Health Department Chief of epidemiology, says across the county vaccinations among minors are progressing.

“A week ago we were at about 13.7 percent of our eligible pediatric population vaccinated now it’s about 16.9 percent so approaching 17 percent,” Sweat said.

Rodgers says part of the reason they wanted to have a vaccination event is because with a majority of their students being Black and Hispanic, it’s important for them to provide their families access to the vaccine.

“24 percent of our students are Spanish speaking the rest are African American so we know that in the African American community that the vaccination rates are lower than in other communities so we wanted to make sure that our students and their families have access,” Rodgers said.

According to the Shelby County Health Department dashboard of the 667,049 people vaccinated 35 percent are African American, that is the second largest group; Latinx only make up 5 percent of those vaccinated and numbers continue to be low in the 38117, 38138 and 38139 zip codes.

Once again vaccinations are open to everyone in the community, to sign up you can call Bluff City High school or 901-881-5948.

Rodgers says they will be doing vaccinations until all doses are used up and says they hope to do another vaccination event just before the next school year starts in August.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.