Gulf storm brings clouds & rain chances to the Mid-South this weekend followed by a cold front next week

By Ron Childers
Updated: 28 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A tropical system making landfall on the Gulf Coast tonight will drive moistures into the Mid-South tomorrow increasing clouds, but rain chances will remain minimal as most of the moisture will stay to our south and east.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of rain and overnight lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy with a slight chance of a few showers along with a southeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and high temperatures near 90.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, a light south wind, and lows in the low to mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of rain, highs in the lower 90s, and lows in the mid to upper 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be cloudy with rain and a few thunderstorms, high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s, and overnight lows in the mid 60s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of early morning rain, afternoon highs near 80, and lows in the lower 60s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 60s. Thursday and Friday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower each day, afternoon highs in the upper 80s to near 90, and overnight lows in the lower 70s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

WMC Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

