Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Hot and mainly dry this weekend with big changes on the horizon

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Erin Thomas
Published: Jun. 18, 2021 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Today will be another hot and humid day but it will stay dry. Clouds increase for the weekend due to a tropical system in the Gulf, which could bring us a a few isolated showers possible over the weekend but the next significant chance of rain will arrive Monday along a cold front.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy with a south wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a light south wind and lows in the mid 70s.

WEEKEND: Partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower with highs near 90 and lows in the mid 70s both days.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be cloudy with rain and a few thunderstorms along with highs in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain early in the day, highs near 80 and low humidity, which will be a nice treat for mid to late June. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and highs in the mid 80s.

TROPICS: Potential Tropical Cyclone Three will make landfall tonight or early Saturday in Louisiana with heavy rain for the Deep South this weekend.

Erin Thomas - WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist

Facebook: Erin Thomas

Twitter: @ErinThomasWx

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of multi-vehicle crash at Shelby Dr. and Airways Blvd
Emergency crews responding to multi-vehicle crash near Memphis airport
Family indicted
Family of 8 indicted in starvation death of 14-year-old boy
Brighton Alderman David Boone indicted for fondling
Mid-South alderman indicted in Mississippi fondling case
Anthony Saulsberry
Affidavit: Victims ‘play dead’ after suspects fires several shots during robbery
23 guns stolen from trailer parked outside bass pro shop
23 guns stolen from trailer at the Bass Pro Shop

Latest News

10 AM CDT - June 18, 2021
Potential tropical cyclone to dump heavy rain on parts of Gulf Coast
Cold air funnel in Spencer Co.
Breakdown: Cold Air Funnels - what are they & why they form
WMC First Alert Weather
Hot & dry today but rain chances rising slightly this weekend
Thursday evening weather update
Tracking our next round of rain and a look ahead to another cool pattern