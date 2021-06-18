Hot and mainly dry this weekend with big changes on the horizon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Today will be another hot and humid day but it will stay dry. Clouds increase for the weekend due to a tropical system in the Gulf, which could bring us a a few isolated showers possible over the weekend but the next significant chance of rain will arrive Monday along a cold front.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy with a south wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a light south wind and lows in the mid 70s.

WEEKEND: Partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower with highs near 90 and lows in the mid 70s both days.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be cloudy with rain and a few thunderstorms along with highs in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain early in the day, highs near 80 and low humidity, which will be a nice treat for mid to late June. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and highs in the mid 80s.

TROPICS: Potential Tropical Cyclone Three will make landfall tonight or early Saturday in Louisiana with heavy rain for the Deep South this weekend.

Erin Thomas - WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist

