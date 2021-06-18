Lemoyne-Owen College alumni to host first-ever Juneteenth celebration

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - LeMoyne-Owen College National Alumni Association is hosting its first-ever Juneteenth celebration Saturday. This is the first event held at the university since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The inaugural event will be a daylong observance with a 25-mile bike-a-thon kicking off in the morning at 6:45 which will include some “celebrity riders” like Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris; former Memphis Mayor Dr. Willie Herenton; Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church Senior Pastor, Dr. J. Lawrence Turner; and Shelby County Commissioner Van D. Turner, Jr.

Organizers say there will also be a reenactment of the ride to Galveston, Taxes on June 19, 1865 followed by live entertainment and performances, a health fair, cultural marketplace, voter registration and activities for children.

The event will close with a symposium at noon.

This event is free and open to the public, but registration is required.

