Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Man tells syrupy tale of fantasy football ‘punishment’ at Miss. Waffle House

Ever wonder how much time you could spend inside a Waffle House? (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
Ever wonder how much time you could spend inside a Waffle House? (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)(Mike Stewart | AP)
By Jacob Gallant
Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - “This was horrible and I recommend no one ever do this.”

An overnight saga at Waffle House in Brandon, Mississippi, is turning heads on Twitter.

Lee Sanderlin sat down in a Waffle House booth Thursday afternoon and settled in for the long haul.

That’s because, as the loser of his fantasy football league, he wasn’t allowed to leave the building until 24 hours had passed--with one caveat, that each waffle he ate shaved an hour off that time.

The saga is best told by checking out his Twitter thread:

In total, Lee downed nine waffles, meaning he stayed 15 hours in the Waffle House.

He was able to escape toward freedom Friday morning.

“The sun is rising, it’s a new day and I’m never eating waffles again.”

In case you’re wondering, nine waffles is a total of 3,690 calories, 162 grams of fat, 495 carbs, 135 grams of sugar and 7,830 milligrams of sodium, per Waffle House’s nutritional information. And that’s not counting the butter and syrup on top!

So, what did he receive from this saga at Waffle House? Plenty of calories, some perspective and a shoutout from one of his favorite podcasters.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family indicted
Family of 8 indicted in starvation death of 14-year-old boy
Scene of multi-vehicle crash at Shelby Dr. and Airways Blvd
Emergency crews responding to multi-vehicle crash near Memphis airport
Brighton Alderman David Boone indicted for fondling
Mid-South alderman indicted in Mississippi fondling case
Woman battling brain cancer weds high school sweetheart in Memphis
Woman battling brain cancer weds high school sweetheart in Memphis
Agents picked up Thompson in connection with selling synthetic fentanyl.
Olive Branch man arrested for selling fentanyl; given $150k bond

Latest News

Jason Edgar charged with sexual exploitation
Shelby County man charged with sexual exploitation
10 AM CDT - June 18, 2021
Potential tropical cyclone to dump heavy rain on parts of Gulf Coast
Lemoyne-Owen College alumni to host first-ever Juneteenth celebration
Bluff City Balloon Jamboree takes flight this weekend