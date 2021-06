MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating an overnight shooting where a man died on the scene.

According to Memphis Police Department, the shooting happened around 1:15 a.m. at Jefferson Avenue and Claybrook Street in Midtown.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

At approximately 1:15 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call at Jefferson/Claybrook. One male was located and pronounced deceased on the scene. Anyone with information pertaining to this shooting is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH. pic.twitter.com/ctr5jP94FS — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 18, 2021

