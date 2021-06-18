Advertise with WMC
National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis talks Juneteenth as a national holiday

By Olivia Gunn
Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - President Biden signed the bill making Juneteenth a federal holiday, commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S.

Most federal employees will observe the holiday Friday, since June 19 falls on Saturday.

WMC talked with the National Civil Rights Museum about this important landmark.

Dr. Noelle Trent said while recognizing the significance of Juneteenth, there are also other days of commemoration that have been celebrated for generations.

“People were not only finding their freedom and gaining their freedom, but are also celebrating their freedom on their own terms,” said Trent. “So, it’s great that the U.S. government has gotten online with this celebration, but I think it’s important to note that this starts with black people and we have emancipation days related to these key moments of legislation.”

