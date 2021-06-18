Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Oxford residents call on city to upgrade drainage system after heavy rains

Oxford received over a foot of rainfall over the course of last week
Oxford residents call on city to upgrade drainage system after heavy rains
Oxford residents call on city to upgrade drainage system after heavy rains((Source: WMC))
By Parker King
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Last week, four of our Mississippi counties were hit hard with consistent rainfall.

A week later, many of those who were impacted in Oxford say the problem of flooding is something that can be solved by the city.

Sudeshna Roy saw the power of the flash floods from her home on Park Drive.

“I just literally saw all the red clay going into that hole and gushing into that drain,” Roy said.

Work had been done near the utility pole in Roy’s front yard. She said it wasn’t filled in properly, and the rains opened a gaping hole as a result.

“It got 10 times bigger,” Roy said.

She and other neighbors are calling on the city to update the public drainage system. Many are worried for the large trees along Park Drive, that too much runoff and erosion could undermine the trees and lead to significant property damage.

Oxford COO Bart Robinson says much of the city’s drainage pipes and ditches are on private property.

“That causes a lot of our issues,” Robinson said. “A lot of the issues we have are self-created, folks moving ditches or filling in ditches that are on their property, and that creates flooding for them more-so than anything else.”

Robinson said he doesn’t want to use public funds on private property, especially if it only benefits one household.

“Now, if we could do it and solve issues for multiple property owners, then those are conversations that we’d be glad to have,” he said.

Roy is hoping Robinson and the city are quick to act with those conversations for the sake of preserving her property.

“With the heavy rain that’s recurring, how do you know that the damage is not going to come back. With that happening, my entire yard will be destroyed,” Roy said.

The COO did point out that he and other city representatives will approach property owners with solutions on how to help rainwater drain better, providing lists of contractors who could take on the task.

Roy and neighbors say they’re planning to start a petition to update their drainage system on Park Drive.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family indicted
Family of 8 indicted in starvation death of 14-year-old boy
Bartlett family indicted
Investigation underway after death of 14-year-old boy in Bartlett home
Officers kill man with no active warrants at wrong house
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
AMBER Alert: Search continues for missing 5-year-old out of Hawkins Co.
Vehicle connected to Bass Pro Shop semi-truck theft
Nearly 2 dozen guns reported stolen from Bass Pro semi-trailer

Latest News

Tri-State Black Pride weekend kicks off with opening ceremony in downtown Memphis
Tri-State Black Pride weekend kicks off with opening ceremony in downtown Memphis
Mayor Strickland talks fighting crime in Memphis
Mayor Strickland talks fighting crime in Memphis
Brighton alderman accused of inappropriate behavior with child
Brighton alderman accused of inappropriate behavior with child
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
AMBER Alert: Search continues for missing 5-year-old out of Hawkins Co.