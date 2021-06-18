Potential tropical cyclone to dump heavy rain on parts of Gulf Coast

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Potential Tropical Cyclone Three continues to move north Friday morning as a tropical storm warning remains in effect for parts of the Gulf Coast that are bracing for heavy rain from the system.

A tropical storm warning means tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

On the forecast track, the system will make landfall along the north-central Gulf Coast tonight or early Saturday. A slow northeastward motion across the southeastern United States is likely after landfall through the weekend.

According to the NHC, the system will likely bring heavy rain and flooding to parts of the southeastern U.S. starting Friday. Parts of the central Gulf Coast will likely see 4 to 8 inches of rain with isolated areas seeing up to 12 inches.

Wind impacts will be minimal as the developing system is not expected to be a strong storm. As with any landfalling tropical system, there will be a low threat threat for an isolated tornado to spin up as well as waterspouts moving ashore in the stronger rain bands.

The system could become the third named storm of the season, Claudette, after Tropical Storm Bill and Subtropical Storm Ana.

Stay tuned to the forecast and watch for updates as NOAA predicts above-normal 2021 Atlantic hurricane season.

