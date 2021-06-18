Advertise with WMC
Report finds Memphis drivers rank 5th best in the nation

(WMC Action News 5)
By Shyra Sherfield
Updated: 57 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A recent driver report has Memphis drivers ranked at 5th best overall in the U.S.

Each year a team over at QuoteWizard says it evaluates two million car insurance data quotes to narrow down the top 35 worst and 35 best drivers by city.

QuoteWizard says the rankings are composed of scores on the following:

  • Accidents
  • Speeding tickets
  • DUIs
  • Citations (running a red light, using a cellphone while driving, etc.)

Cities that were ranked the worst, also had the highest rate of incidents, according to QuoteWixzard.

If you would like a full report of the cities ranked best to worst, click HERE.

