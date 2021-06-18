Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Rochelle Stevens starts new track and field event

Memphian Rochelle Stevens won a gold medal during the Atlanta games in 1996.
Memphian Rochelle Stevens won a gold medal during the Atlanta games in 1996.
By Jarvis Greer
Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With the Tokyo Olympic Games coming up in about a month, sports attention is turning to Track and Field. Memphis’ own resident olympian is evolving her annual meet into an all-encompassing event. 

Rochelle Stevens has won gold and silver medals in the Olympic Games with the U.S. Women’s 4X400 Meter Track Team.

Gold in 1996 in Atlanta, and Silver in 2000 in Barcelona. For more than 20 years, she gave back to her hometown with the Rochelle Stevens annual scholarship track meet, which helped many young athletes earn college scholarships. There was no meet last year because of the pandemic, but now, Stevens is expanding her event to include field athletes as well with a 2-day combine.

“There’s soo many young, strong athletes coming up that’s out there,” said Stevens. “They’re hungry like I was. They want to make the team. Striving to be the best in the world.” 

The Rochelle Stevens Track and Field Combine runs next week, Tuesday and Wednesday, at WC Johnson Park in Collierville.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of multi-vehicle crash at Shelby Dr. and Airways Blvd
Emergency crews responding to multi-vehicle crash near Memphis airport
Family indicted
Family of 8 indicted in starvation death of 14-year-old boy
Brighton Alderman David Boone indicted for fondling
Mid-South alderman indicted in Mississippi fondling case
Anthony Saulsberry
Affidavit: Victims ‘play dead’ after suspects fires several shots during robbery
23 guns stolen from trailer parked outside bass pro shop
23 guns stolen from trailer at the Bass Pro Shop

Latest News

901 FC Goalkeeper John Berner injured
901 FC loses starting goalkeeper to achilles injury
901 FC vs Atlanta United 2
901 FC beats Atlanta United 2 in season opener at AutoZone Park
901 FC home opener
901 FC home opener
901 FC home opener
901 FC home opener