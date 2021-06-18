Rochelle Stevens starts new track and field event

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With the Tokyo Olympic Games coming up in about a month, sports attention is turning to Track and Field. Memphis’ own resident olympian is evolving her annual meet into an all-encompassing event.

Rochelle Stevens has won gold and silver medals in the Olympic Games with the U.S. Women’s 4X400 Meter Track Team.

Gold in 1996 in Atlanta, and Silver in 2000 in Barcelona. For more than 20 years, she gave back to her hometown with the Rochelle Stevens annual scholarship track meet, which helped many young athletes earn college scholarships. There was no meet last year because of the pandemic, but now, Stevens is expanding her event to include field athletes as well with a 2-day combine.

“There’s soo many young, strong athletes coming up that’s out there,” said Stevens. “They’re hungry like I was. They want to make the team. Striving to be the best in the world.”

The Rochelle Stevens Track and Field Combine runs next week, Tuesday and Wednesday, at WC Johnson Park in Collierville.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.