Section of Starlanding Road closed in Southaven following vehicle crash

(AP)
By Olivia Gunn
Updated: 26 minutes ago
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - A section of Starlanding Road in Southaven is closed following a severe vehicle crash Friday afternoon.

The road is closed between Marcia Louise Drive and Getwell Road.

Southaven police say residents leaving the neighborhood on Marcia Louise Drive will only be able to turn west onto Starlanding Road until the roadway is clear.

Injuries have not been confirmed.

Traffic now flowing better on I-55