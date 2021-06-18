Shelby Co. man charged with kidnap, rape of teen he met on Facebook

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is accused of kidnapping and raping a teen that he met on Facebook.

22-year-old Anthony Denson is charged with aggravated kidnapping, rape, solicitation of a minor with promoting prostitution, promoting prostitution, and convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

According to the affidavit, Memphis police responded to a report of forcible rape May 26 on Michigan Street. It was reported that a 16-year-old victim was sexually assaulted by a man she met on Facebook. Investigators interviewed the victim who said Denson messaged her, soliciting to pay her $200 for sex.

The victim gave Denson her address and he picked her up. The affidavit says once the victim got into Denson’s vehicle, he drove around, touching and rubbing her. She became scared and once the vehicle stopped, she jumped out near Farrow and Yazoo.

The affidavit says Denson then pulled out a handgun and assaulted the victim and threatened her with violence if she told anyone.

The victim identified Denson from a photo line up as the person who raped her

