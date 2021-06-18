Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Shelby Co. man charged with kidnap, rape of teen he met on Facebook

Shelby Co. man charged with kidnap, rape of teen he met on Facebook
Shelby Co. man charged with kidnap, rape of teen he met on Facebook((Source: Shelby County))
By Olivia Gunn
Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is accused of kidnapping and raping a teen that he met on Facebook.

22-year-old Anthony Denson is charged with aggravated kidnapping, rape, solicitation of a minor with promoting prostitution, promoting prostitution, and convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

According to the affidavit, Memphis police responded to a report of forcible rape May 26 on Michigan Street. It was reported that a 16-year-old victim was sexually assaulted by a man she met on Facebook. Investigators interviewed the victim who said Denson messaged her, soliciting to pay her $200 for sex.

The victim gave Denson her address and he picked her up. The affidavit says once the victim got into Denson’s vehicle, he drove around, touching and rubbing her. She became scared and once the vehicle stopped, she jumped out near Farrow and Yazoo.

The affidavit says Denson then pulled out a handgun and assaulted the victim and threatened her with violence if she told anyone.

The victim identified Denson from a photo line up as the person who raped her

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family indicted
Family of 8 indicted in starvation death of 14-year-old boy
Scene of multi-vehicle crash at Shelby Dr. and Airways Blvd
Emergency crews responding to multi-vehicle crash near Memphis airport
Brighton Alderman David Boone indicted for fondling
Mid-South alderman indicted in Mississippi fondling case
Woman battling brain cancer weds high school sweetheart in Memphis
Woman battling brain cancer weds high school sweetheart in Memphis
Agents picked up Thompson in connection with selling synthetic fentanyl.
Olive Branch man arrested for selling fentanyl; given $150k bond

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
green dot vaccination
Green Dot Schools offer Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Bartlett on Residetn's Pride Inflatable
Bartlett on Residetn's Pride Inflatable
U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden (Phil Noble/Pool Photo via AP)
First Lady coming to Mississippi, Tennessee next week