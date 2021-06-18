Shelby County man charged with sexual exploitation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County resident Jason Edgar has been charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, according to an affidavit of complaint from Memphis Police Department.

Memphis Police received a complaint from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The initial report came form Yahoo! Inc. after they found child sexual abuse material shared between two email accounts, according to the report.

Investigators identified Edgars as the owner of both of the email accounts, according to the affidavit.

Eight different files of female minors engaging in sexual acts were transferred between the accounts from February 2018 to September 2020, according to the affidavit

