Tracking our next round of rain and a look ahead to another cool pattern

By Ron Childers
Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The week will end on a warm and humid note. Clouds increase for the weekend due to a tropical system in the Gulf with our next significant chance of rain arriving Monday along a cold front.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with with a light south wind and overnight lows in the lower 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy with a south wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a light south wind and lows in the mid 70s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower each day along with highs near 90 and overnight lows in the mid 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be cloudy with rain and a few thunderstorms along with highs in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain early in the day, highs near 80, and overnight lows in the lower 60s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and highs in the mid 80s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

WMC Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

