Tri-State Black Pride weekend kicks off with opening ceremony in downtown Memphis
By Olivia Gunn
Updated: 9 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A special Pride celebration took place in the Bluff City Thursday night.

The kickoff to the fifth annual Tri-State Black Pride weekend was held downtown with food, drinks, live music, and entertainment.

The president of Tri-State Black Pride says this weekend is about liberation and honoring unsung heroes.

“We have many transgender individuals who have paved the way for people like myself. So, we are honoring them with awards today, live music, libation and food, but most important, we’re just celebrating being free and being ourselves, and being happy and liberated LGBT people in Memphis, Tennessee,” said David Clemons, president Tri-State Black Pride.

Tri-State Black Pride continues all weekend with more live entertainment, parties, educational sessions, and even a music festival at Levitt Shell Sunday.

