18-year-old charged with first-degree murder in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An 18-year-old is facing a first-degree murder charge.

Jaylin Briggs was arrested in connection to a shooting on Clancy Street in Memphis.

According to the affidavit, the victim was found inside a home June 2 where he later died from his injuries. During the investigation, with the help of witnesses, Briggs was determined to be a suspect in the shooting.

Two weeks after the shooting, Briggs turned himself in.

