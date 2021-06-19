18-year-old charged with first-degree murder in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An 18-year-old is facing a first-degree murder charge.
Jaylin Briggs was arrested in connection to a shooting on Clancy Street in Memphis.
According to the affidavit, the victim was found inside a home June 2 where he later died from his injuries. During the investigation, with the help of witnesses, Briggs was determined to be a suspect in the shooting.
Two weeks after the shooting, Briggs turned himself in.
