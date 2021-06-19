Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

COOKIES IN A CAR: National Weather Service uses Missouri’s heat to bake tasty treats

The National Weather Service took advantage of the weather Friday to bake chocolate chip...
The National Weather Service took advantage of the weather Friday to bake chocolate chip cookies inside of a hot car.(NWS Kansas City)
By Joey Schneider
Published: Jun. 18, 2021 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: Jun. 18, 2021 at 7:58 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Missourians have endured quite a stretch of hot weather recently, so much that the National Weather Service took to social media Friday to show the impact of the heat.

NWS took advantage of the weather Friday to bake chocolate chip cookies inside of a hot car.

With temperatures pushing triple digits throughout the day, and even warmer heat indices in some parts of Missouri, NWS began the experiment Friday afternoon in the Kansas City region.

When the project started, the outdoor temperature was 88 degrees. The car’s internal temperature reached 116 degrees in just a matter of five minutes.

According to NWS, in just half an hour, the car’s internal temperature reached 129 degrees.

A timelapse video shared by NWS via Twitter showed that the car eventually reached an internal temperature of 140 degrees. As the car’s internal temperature increased, the cookie dough warmed up. The experiment ended with a fresh batch of cookies after several hours.

Throughout the experiment, NWS reminded viewers via Twitter about the dangers of leaving children and pets in hot cars.

“Did you know that on average, 38 children die in a hot car every year? 1 death has already occurred in 2021. Let’s spread awareness and save lives!”

“Did you know that heat is the number 1 weather related killer? On average 134 die each year due to heat.”

“Remember every hot car death is preventable! Help us spread awareness and always remember.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An arrest made in connection to the death of a Mississippi state representative’s sister-in-law
Officials: Arrest made in arson that killed former Miss. state representative’s sister-in-law
Memphis police on the scene of possible shooting on New Allen Rd.
One person dead, 2 injured in shooting at Memphis gas station
Family indicted
Family of 8 indicted in starvation death of 14-year-old boy
Suspect arrested for kidnap and rape of federal employee in Memphis
Suspect arrested for kidnap and rape of federal employee in Memphis
Jerry 'The King' Lawler
Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler plays final softball game after 40 years of ‘Lawler’s Army’

Latest News

Shelby County Health Department reports 38 new COVID-19 cases
Shelby County Health Department reports 38 new COVID-19 cases
Emmett Till’s family honored during Juneteenth celebration in Jackson, demands answers from...
Emmett Till’s family honored during Juneteenth celebration in Jackson, demands answers from Till’s accuser
Hundreds attend Burlington's Juneteenth celebration
Shelby Countians celebrate Juneteenth as a national holiday
Juneteenth vaccination drive-thru held in Whitehaven
Money
University of Mississippi pavilion gets new name after $10M donation