Gaming desktop stolen from Memphis Best Buy
By Olivia Gunn
Updated: 18 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A desktop was stolen from a Best Buy store in Memphis.

The incident happened Tuesday at the Best Buy on Poplar Avenue.

Memphis police released a video that shows female suspects. One suspect was seen sliding the desktop off the counter, then they both exit the store.

They left the store in a silver Chrysler 300 with temporary tags. Investigators say the gaming desktop is valued at $1,300.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

