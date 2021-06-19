Advertise with WMC
Hot and humid weekend with better rain chances next week

WMC First Alert Weather
By Erin Thomas
Updated: 31 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Humid start this morning with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Today will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance for a few showers as a tropical system will be nearby, moving just south of us. A cold front moves in on Monday, bringing widespread rain and a nice cool down.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy with a slight chance of a few showers along with a southeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and high temperatures near 90.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, a light south wind, and lows in the low to mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of rain, highs in the lower 90s, and lows in the mid to upper 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be cloudy with rain and a few thunderstorms, high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s, and overnight lows in the mid 60s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of early morning rain, afternoon highs will be cooler near 80 and less humid. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 60s. Thursday and Friday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower each day, afternoon highs in the upper 80s to near 90, and overnight lows in the lower 70s.

