Hot & mostly dry for tomorrow followed by rain Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The tropical system that made landfall on the Gulf Coast earlier today will continue to drive moisture into the Mid-South through this evening, keeping us with cloudy skies and cooler temperatures. Rain chances will stay low and will mostly be to our south and east. On Sunday prepare for more sunshine and a hot day. Thankfully the hot temperatures won’t last as a cold front will bring rain and storms on Monday and cooler temperatures by Tuesday.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, a light south wind, and lows in the low to mid 70s.

TOMORROW: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of rain, highs in the lower 90s and winds out of the southwest at 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy and lows in the mid to upper 70s and winds out of the southwest at 10-15 mph.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be cloudy with rain and a few thunderstorms, high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s, and overnight lows in the mid 60s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of early morning rain, afternoon highs near 80, and lows in the lower 60s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 60s. Thursday and Friday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower each day, afternoon highs in the upper 80s to near 90, and overnight lows in the lower 70s.

