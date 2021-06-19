Advertise with WMC
Memphis police, FBI, and ATF working to recover stolen guns((Source: WMC))
By Janice Broach
Updated: 9 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police, the FBI, and the ATF are all working together to not only recover almost two dozen guns, many of them semi-automatic, stolen from Bass Pro, but also catch the individuals who took  them.

ATF agent in charge, Mickey French, says investigators will know if any of the stolen weapons show up at crime scenes.

“Anytime one of those guns is received in a crime or picked up, it’s going to alert law enforcement and we can investigate it backwards from there,” he said.

The reason is because the stolen Bass Pro weapons were entered into a national database that law enforcement around the  country has access to.

The weapons were stolen from a semi-trailer earlier this week that was parked near Bass Pro on Macon in Northeast Memphis. The truck was parked, waiting for the Bass Pro store to open up. Surveillance video captured three suspect vehicles, a 2013 silver Kia, a gold sedan, and a silver Infiniti G35.

Two other trailers were also broken into. French says break-ins like that are usually not because criminals know what is in the trailers. It’s more the luck of the draw.

“I think it’s let’s see what’s in there. We see it in different freight companies to include railway cars as well as breaking in to see what they can get,” French said.

French says stolen guns are used in violent crimes and trafficking to other cities like Chicago and larger east coast cities.

Investigators do not have a description of the suspects, just the vehicles. Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH. The reward  is  now  $2,000.

