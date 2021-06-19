Advertise with WMC
One person dead, 2 injured in shooting at Memphis gas station

Memphis police on the scene of possible shooting on New Allen Rd.
Memphis police on the scene of possible shooting on New Allen Rd.((Source: WMC))
By Olivia Gunn
Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting in Memphis left one person dead and two people injured Friday night.

The shooting happened at a Mapco gas station on New Allen Road.

Memphis police say one victim was pronounced dead at the scene and two victims were transported to Methodist North in non-critical condition.

The suspect is described as a male, approximately 5′8″ wearing a black shirt and pants. He left the scene in a red Dodge Ram with dark tint. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

