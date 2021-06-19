One person dead, 2 injured in shooting at Memphis gas station
Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting in Memphis left one person dead and two people injured Friday night.
The shooting happened at a Mapco gas station on New Allen Road.
Memphis police say one victim was pronounced dead at the scene and two victims were transported to Methodist North in non-critical condition.
The suspect is described as a male, approximately 5′8″ wearing a black shirt and pants. He left the scene in a red Dodge Ram with dark tint. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.