MPD: Motorcyclist dies in South Memphis crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A motorcyclist died after running a red light in South Memphis, according to Memphis Police.

The crash happened early Saturday morning right before 2:00 a.m., near the intersection of Elvis Presley and Kerr.

According to MPD, Donnell, Brown was found unresponsive on the scene.

Police said he was hit by another vehicle after running the red light.

