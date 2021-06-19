Advertise with WMC
Officials: Arrest made in arson that killed former Miss. state representative’s sister-in-law

By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Updated: 37 minutes ago
YALOBUSHA COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Officials say there has been an arrest in connection to the death of a Mississippi state representative’s sister-in-law.

In December 2020, Kristina Michelle Jones’ body was found in a trailer that was burnt.

Yalobusha County Assistant District Attorney Steven Jubera confirmed that an arrest was made in connection to the arson.

Earlier this week, former Mississippi state representative Ashley Henley was found shot to death outside of that same trailer.

Both cases are still under investigation.

The DA’s office is expected to release a statement on Monday.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

