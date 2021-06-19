Advertise with WMC
Shelby County Health Department reports 21 new COVID-19 cases

By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2021 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department reported 21 new cases and no new deaths Saturday morning.

Daily case reports have decreased in recent weeks with the health department reporting more days with less than 100 new cases.

SCHD says the weekly rolling average of COVID-19 cases in Shelby County is at 50 as of Saturday.

There are currently 324 active cases in the county. The active case count has remained below 1,000 since Friday, May 28 and has continued to drop each day.

Shelby County has had 99,560 cases and 1,682 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

A total of 667,049 vaccines have been administered with 378,465 people now fully vaccinated. The county’s goal is 700,000 to reach herd immunity.

The health department reported another drop in test positivity rate last week. The most recent data for the week ending June 12 shows a 2.7 percent test positivity rate -- down from seven percent a month earlier and the previous week at 3.7 percent. It peaked at 17.9 percent in the first few days of the year.

Directive 22 went into effect this past weekend and drops all mask restrictions for both vaccinated and unvaccinated residents. Businesses and restaurants are still able to require customers to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status.

The Shelby County Health Department confirmed 14 cases of the COVID-19 Delta variant as of Friday June 18.

The Health Department has also identified 10 more probable cases through contact tracing. These individuals have no history of traveling outside of the United States, but have been associated with those who have tested positive for the the Delta variant.

