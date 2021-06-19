Suspect arrested for kidnap and rape of federal employee in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A suspect was arrested Thursday for assaulting a federal employee in Memphis.

Antonio Taylor, 31, was located on North Advantage Way and is charged with the following:

Aggravated rape

Aggravated kidnapping

Aggravated assault

Convicted felon in possession of a firearm

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony

Theft of property

According to the Memphis Police Department, the victim was assaulted and held against her will. She was able to escape and notify police.

