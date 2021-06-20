Advertise with WMC
Breakdown: What is the summer solstice & why we change seasons

By Sagay Galindo
Published: Jun. 19, 2021 at 7:52 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Summer officially begins Sunday June 20 at 10:32 p.m. and summer goes through Sept. 22, it is also referred to as astronomical summer because it is based on the position of the earth during its rotation around the sun. Summer doesn’t always arrive on the same day every year and it can range from June 20th like this year or June 21st, or on June 22nd.

The date summer officially starts depends on when the sun reaches its northernmost point from the celestial equator which can vary by a few days and means that it won’t always occur on the same day every year.

For meteorologist and forecasters the summer season started on June 1 and it’s not based on earth’s position but is based on the the three hottest months of the year, and it ends on Aug. 31 and is called meteorological summer.

June 20th will be the longest day of the year and the shortest night. The exact amount of daylight will be different from place to place but most places north of the equator will see at least 12 hours of daylight on the first day of summer if not more. The number of daylight on June 21st will be similar to June 20th.

The summer solstice just means the beginning of summer and some also refer to the solstice as the June solstice. Some think that the solstice refers to the full day of the 20 or 21st but it actually is the exact moment when the earth’s axis is at its in most incline toward the sun. When it hits this incline, it is at the same time everwhere on our planet.

