Juneteenth vaccination drive-thru held in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Juneteenth holiday provided an opportunity for people to gather and celebrate, something they weren’t able to do last year.

Not only that but, this is the first year Juneteenth is considered a federal holiday, which gave people more reason to celebrate.

Saturday also marked the first time many were able to celebrate Juneteenth together without masks as many did at Orange Mound Park.

COVID-19 cases continue to fall across Shelby County, as people get vaccinated.

But officials say more people need to roll up their sleeves.

That’s one reason the vaccination site at Southwest Tennessee Community College’s Whitehaven Center was open Saturday for a special Juneteenth vaccination drive-thru.

Dr. Tracey Hall, the college’s president, shared the importance of marking Juneteenth along with the mission to get more people vaccinated.

“This is a special day, especially Juneteenth,” said Hall. “So we’re so honored to be able to tie this event to the vaccines as well because we as African Americans are disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 but our rate of vaccination is lower.”

The vaccination drive-thru at the Whitehaven Center was one of dozens of events the White House presented across the country in partnership with state and local governments, with the goal of getting more Americans vaccinated.

The president set July 4 as the date he would like to see 70 percent of Americans with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

