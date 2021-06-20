Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

New courses announced for 2021 St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend

Last year, St. Jude Heroes—a special group of race participants who raise funds by obtaining...
Last year, St. Jude Heroes—a special group of race participants who raise funds by obtaining pledges from friends and family—generated a record $6 million from the nationally-recognized marathon.
By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend announced the newly designed courses and race times for the 2021 Memphis event.

Participants will continue to run through the heart of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital campus, while adding Memphis landmarks, cheer stations and more to keep spirits and energy high on race day, the release stated.

Adjusted start times:

  • 7:00 a.m. CT– 5K
  • 8:00 a.m. CT – Marathon, Half Marathon and 10K
  • 1:30 p.m. CT – Kids Marathon & 1-Mile Fun Run

The Marathon, Half Marathon and 10K will share a route until the shorter distances split off for their finish lines.

“The course now has fewer hills and turns, and is more spectator friendly, which allows for more St. Jude mission moments, more cheer stations and more entertainment, enhancing the 20th anniversary experience for everyone, especially the Memphis community that has been supporting St. Jude since its inception nearly 60 years ago,” according to the release.

St. Jude is also offering a virtual event for participants who want to attend no matter where they reside.

Visit stjude.org/marathoncourses to view the course maps and to learn more about the Marathon event weekend.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An arrest made in connection to the death of a Mississippi state representative’s sister-in-law
Officials: Arrest made in arson that killed former Miss. state representative’s sister-in-law
Memphis police on the scene of possible shooting on New Allen Rd.
One person dead, 2 injured in shooting at Memphis gas station
Family indicted
Family of 8 indicted in starvation death of 14-year-old boy
Suspect arrested for kidnap and rape of federal employee in Memphis
Suspect arrested for kidnap and rape of federal employee in Memphis
Jerry 'The King' Lawler
Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler plays final softball game after 40 years of ‘Lawler’s Army’

Latest News

Juneteenth events underway in Memphis
Juneteenth events underway in Memphis
HIV, COVID-19, & the Black LGBT Community Lunch held in Memphis
HIV, COVID-19, & the Black LGBT Community Lunch held in Memphis
For organizations like the Mid South Food Bank and MIFA, requests for assistance have not...
Mid-South assistance organizations preparing for increased need after pandemic benefits end
Juneteenth Events
Memphis Juneteenth festival kicks off new national holiday