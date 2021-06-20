New courses announced for 2021 St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend announced the newly designed courses and race times for the 2021 Memphis event.

Participants will continue to run through the heart of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital campus, while adding Memphis landmarks, cheer stations and more to keep spirits and energy high on race day, the release stated.

Adjusted start times:

7:00 a.m. CT– 5K

8:00 a.m. CT – Marathon, Half Marathon and 10K

1:30 p.m. CT – Kids Marathon & 1-Mile Fun Run

The Marathon, Half Marathon and 10K will share a route until the shorter distances split off for their finish lines.

“The course now has fewer hills and turns, and is more spectator friendly, which allows for more St. Jude mission moments, more cheer stations and more entertainment, enhancing the 20th anniversary experience for everyone, especially the Memphis community that has been supporting St. Jude since its inception nearly 60 years ago,” according to the release.

St. Jude is also offering a virtual event for participants who want to attend no matter where they reside.

Visit stjude.org/marathoncourses to view the course maps and to learn more about the Marathon event weekend.

